Viewers of the ongoing BBNaija ‘Double Wahala’ reality show, have taken to various social media platform to oppose the return of disqualified housemates.

Ebuka Obi-Uchendu, host of the show announced on eviction night on Sunday that organisers of the show were giving Nigerians the opportunity to vote back two preferred evicted housemates, including those disqualified.

It should be recalled that Khloe and KBrule, the duo known as K-square earned three strikes as a pair, for flouting the rules of the house and were subsequently disqualified.

However, in this new twist introduced in the show, the disqualified housemates stand as much chance as others who were `honourably’ evicted through viewers’ votes, to return to the house.

They perceive the move as ‘unfair’ and urge the organisers to cancel the strikes given to Cee-C, Lolu and Tobi, if disqualified housemates are allowed to return.

@Adunimckinson tweeted, “I don’t have a problem with them bringing past housemates, but why bring back disqualified housemates? If Kbrule and Khloe are coming back to play for 45 million Naira, then revoke the strikes you gave CeeC and Lolu.”

@Chiradine wrote, “It will be unfair to bring back disqualified housemates without removing the strikes of other housemates. Please let’s play fair. Disqualified housemates should not be allowed to come back. ”

@Boo_berry3 tweeted, “If Big Brother can bring back disqualified housemates, and then he should take away Tobi, CeeC and Lolu’s strikes.”

However, some viewers are kicking against the entire idea of bringing evicted housemates back on the show, arguing that they have already been exposed to the game plan.

They added that evicted housemates will have upper hand as they already know what the viewers want, being outside the house.

Don Jazzy, popular Nigerian music producer and owner of Mavin records wrote @DonJazzy, “Dear Big Brother, I don’t think this is a fair move.”

@Terrific tweeted, “Let me understand Biggie’s strategy. To bring back evicted housemates who have an idea of what the viewers want already? To compete alongside housemates without a clue? Highly unfair.

Meanwhile, the affected housemates are already intensifying their campaign for votes to return back to the BBNaija house including the disqualified duo of Khloe and KBrule.

One of the evicted contestants, Ifuennada has launched a hastag #BringBackIfuEnnada #BringBackIfu to solicits for votes from fans and viewers.

She wrote on her social media platforms @ifuennada “Thanks for always supporting me. Now that Big Brother has given me an opportunity to return, I know you’d go all out for me. Much love!

“Guys we can do this please and please I take God beg una. Biko abeg I take GOD BEG UNA NOTHING LIKE PRIDE, ME I NEED THAT MONEY,’’ Ifuennada stated.

The remaining nine housemates, CeeC, Lolu, Miracle, Tobi, Nina, BamBam, Teddy A, Alex and Rico Swavey continue to battle for prices worth 45 million Naira.