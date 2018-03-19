Ex-Big Brother Housemate, Anto, said Cee-C feels threatened by her during her stay in the house.

The cool, calm and collected Anto revealed this interesting tit bit when asked about her relationship with Tobi where she revealed that she would have loved to purse a relationship with him; describing Lolu as a platonic friend.

“Tobi is one of the persons I would love to purse a relationship in the house and possibly outside it but he has already been romantically involved with Cee-C,” Anto said.

When Ebuka asked Anto of the possibility of another love blossoming outside of the house. She responded that she would like it but isn’t too keen about it.

She also stated that Tobi was childish and Cee-C had continually seen her as a threat, linking her exit from the show to her.

It finally panned out as true but with a shocker twist when Anto realised she was also nominated for eviction by Bambam as well.

Anto was put up for eviction based on the fact that both Bambam and Cee-C saw her as a threat, as well as competitive amongst others.