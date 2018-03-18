After seven weeks in the Big Brother Naija House, Anto was on Sunday evicted from the 2018 edition of the Big Brother Naija reality tv contest tagged ‘Double Wahala.’

This leaves nine housemates in contention for the grand prize of N45m and a brand new SUV. However, two of the 11 evicted housemates will stand the chance to be recalled by viewers to compete for the prize.

As customary, a Nigerian artiste was on ground to perform at the party and on Sunday, it was Simi’s turn to serenade attendees of the eviction live party.

From talking of each other behind their backs, host of the live eviction show, Ebuka, looking snazzy in a well-designed Agbada, asked the housemates to talk about their feelings for each other. Surprisingly, the housemates spoke well of each other and didn’t go at each other.

And with Teddy A, Bam-Bam, Miracle, Cee-C, Alex, Tobi, Lolu and Anto up for eviction, only Nina and Rico were free of tension as the eviction party went underway.

Miracle who wore a shirt with a pilot’s insignia was the first person to be saved to a huge relief from Nina, his lover in the house and also the head of house. He got hugs from the other housemates.

Teddy A, looking sharp in a floral shirt and suspenders was the next to be saved. He too was also shown love by the remaining housemates.

Further building up the tension, Ebuka called out Tobi and Alex but only told Alex she was saved, leaving the remaining five housemates more tensed.

For expression of creativity, Big Brother announced the duo of Tobi and Rico as winners of the Nokia Challenge. They won shopping vouchers, Nokia phones and won one million naira cash each.

Big Brother also announced that the housemates won their shopping allowing which they had wagered despite their poor ‘collective’ singing ability.