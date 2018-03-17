Cable News Network (CNN) International this week showcases the behind the scene activities of a couple of ace photographers of African descent on its magazine programme, African Voices.

The edition has the theme “Through the Lens”, and will feature Gerald Rambert of Mauritius; Omar Victor Diop of Senegal and Adnen Chaouchi of Tunisia.

A vignette made available to Globacom indicated that Rambert, a deep sea photographer will explain how his passion for the aquatic life led him to spending hours in the water and finally to underwater photography. Rambert is reputed for being a photographer for many upscale magazines across the world.

Senegalese Omar Diop who graduated from the Paris Business School worked in several multinationals before divesting from his corporate job to give vent to his passion for photography. Viewers will find out how he successfully bridges the gap between photography and painting which is his other passion.

Journalist and radio host, Adnen Chaouchi, according to CNN is “changing the way news is consumed through mobile journalism. He is expected to talk about how he combines his job as a journalist with television production”.

The last edition of African Voices focused on the trio of Ethiopia’s Anna Getaneh, Nafisa Hafiz of Sudan and Anita Beryl of Uganda who are among prime female trendsetters on runways around the world.