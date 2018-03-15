Big Brother Naija 2018 housemate Cee-c has said she cannot marry someone like Lolu.

This was after Lolu confronted her on Wednesday night about her constant eyelashes, which he said irritates him.

He said “I think you are finer without lashes, so why do you wear it often.

“I do not like the fact you can’t do without it; that is crazy.”

Cee-c in reply said she does no care if Lolu likes her with or without lashes.

According to her, she hates impulsive people like Lolu and that was the reason she cannot marry someone like him.

“Yea I cannot do without my lashes, call me pretty or not.

“More reason why I cannot marry someone like you who does not understand such things and criticise.”