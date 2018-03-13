Eight housemates are up for possible eviction, following the dissolution of the `strategic partnership’ by Biggie, owner of BBNaija `Double Wahala’ house.

The housemates up for eviction on Sunday, March 18, include Anto, Cee C, Lolu, Bambam, Tobi, Alex, Teddy A and Miracle.

However all the nominated housemates except Bambam and Cee C received two nominations each during the diary session on Monday night.

Immediate past Head of House (HoH), Bambam, turned out to be the least popular housemate after she received the highest number of votes with Lolu, Tobi, Alex and Nina all nominating her.

Controversial housemate Cee C, received the second highest number of nominations after Rico Swarvey, Alex and Miracle seemed to be displeased with her recent accusations towards Tobi.

Miracle revealed his reason for nominating Cee C in the diary room.

He said; “I nominated Cee C because she made unfair accusations towards Tobi”.

Meanwhile, Alex seems to have taken the eviction of her love interest to heart after crying nonstop all through the day.

Leo’s eviction from the Big Brother house seem to have come at her detriment because fellow housemate Anto, deemed her profuse wailing as immature and worthy of being up for eviction.

“I nominated Alex because she might not be mature enough to handle the N25 million after last night,” Anto said.

High point of Monday activities in the house was the twist in the nomination process.

“Biggie” known for twisting and changing the principle of the game, altered the HoH privileges for the first time in BBNaija “Double Wahala.”

Instead of the typical save and replace and immunity from nominations, the HoH had to rely on a “chance card” that will reveal either options.

Current queen of the house, Nina expressed her disappointment in not getting the full privileges previous HoH’s acquired.

“I am happy to be HoH, but I am sad that I didn’t get all the HoH privileges,” Nina added.

The result of the nominations saw more than three third of the housemates closer to losing the grand prize.

However Nina’s “chance card” revealed that she was immune from nominations making herself and Rico Swarvey the only housemates guaranteed safety for at least another week.

Ten housemates will continue to strategise for a chance of winning the grand prize of N25m and an SUV vehicle.