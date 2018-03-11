Cee-C, one of Big Brother Naija’s most controversial housemates, drew the ire of Tobi when she claimed to be a virgin during a conversation on Saturday night.

The revelation enraged Tobi, her on-and-off love interest, who immediately accused her of being dishonest.

The three-way conversation was between Cee-C, Tobi, and Teddy A played out thus:

“I’ve actually never had sex in my life before. That should tell you the kind of person I am”, Cee-C said.

“You’re a virgin?”, asked Teddy.

“I am,” Cee-C replied. “So you should understand that this girl is coming from…”

“Wait, how old are you?”, Teddy interrupted.

“I’m 25.”

Tobi then erupted vehemently, apparently convinced that Cee-C was lying.

“Did you hold my d**k or not?”, he asked.

“Why would I do that? I never did that”, she responded in her defense.

Tobi and Cee-C were the first contestants to become an item in the Big Brother Naija house.

The sour lovers went back and forth with raised voices.

Tobi: “I’m not having this conversation. You held my f***ing d**k!”

Cee-C: “I never did that!”

Tobi: “I’m not having this conversation. She’s so silly and stupid.”

Cee-C: “Why would I do that? For what reason?”

Tobi: “But you did. Cee-C you held my d**k.”

Later that night, after all said and done, Cee-C snuck into Tobi’s bed, snuggled up to him and nestled in his arms.

The drama continues!