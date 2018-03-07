*Listen carefully*



Nina romantically asked Miracle for ferk or fork or fuck.



I’m having hearing problems, #TeamMina #TeamMiracle #TeamNina #BBNaija pls help me out. pic.twitter.com/PLGbpAnAG8 — PLS FOLLOW BACK 💋❤️#BBNaija (@BoobieISBIG) March 5, 2018

Big Brother Naija 2018 housemate, Nina, has romantically demanded sex from fellow housemate, Miracle.

Nina and Miracle who had already known each other before coming into the Big Brother House, chose each other as strategic partners at the very beginning of the show.

They have been caught having sex in Big Brother house twice.

Latest footage uploaded on Big Brother Naija 2018 Twitter handle on Tuesday revealed the two housemates discussing sex.

In the video, Miracle started by saying, “I was calling so that I could kiss you. I really missed you right now.”

Nina said, “I want something from you.”

This time, Miracle responded to by saying, “You want food? As he leaned towards Nina, for a kiss, she (Nina) added, touching his face, “I want to make love,” they both laughed.