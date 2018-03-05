Teddy says he is in love with BamBam. #BBNaija pic.twitter.com/zv9kFOREQH — BigBrotherNaija3Updates (@_BBNaija3) March 5, 2018

Big Brother Naija 2018 housemate Teddy A has professed his love publicly for housemate, Bambam.

Speaking to Bambam on Monday morning, he said “In this land, we will not shrink, we will not fall because we are royalty.

“I found you when you found me, I was not made for you, either were you made for me

“But the right tailor tailored you with clothes to my body, then I realised you are a rare fabric I could wrap myself around and depend on.

“I love you, you are a wonderful fabric.”

Recall that Teddy A and Bambam, who were former strategic partners, were caught having sex in the toilet last week.

Their escapade was revealed at a time when Miracle said all housemates have had sex, especially in the toilet, the reason for missing condoms.