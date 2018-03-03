Big Brother Naija 2018 housemate, Tobi, on Friday said his relationship with fellow housemate, Cee-C has “faded out.”

Tobi made the disclosure while responding to question from Biggie on romantic affiliations among housemate.

Speaking during his diary session, Tobi said, “The pairs in the house, my own has scattered; I like her very much from when we got to know each other but gradually it faded out.”

Recall that Tobi was last Friday caught making love to Cee-C in the house.

Again, Tobi and Cee-C were on Tuesday caught on camera kissing.

However, their relationship took a dramatic twist as Tobi nominated Cee-C for eviction.

Explaining his reasons for putting Cee-C and her new partner Lolu up for eviction, Tobi said, “This is my principle. This is my life and what I believe. The way Lolu is talking, it makes me feel so bad but I just want people to also see things my way.”