Who Wants to be a Millionaire, popular TV game show, has announced an imminent return – two months after MTN pulled out as a sponsor.

The show which went off the air in June will return on September 3, according to the organisers.

“We are pleased to inform the general public that the popular family quiz program ‘Who Wants To Be A Millionaire? Nigeria’ will return to TV on the 3rd of September 2017,” said a statement released on Tuesday.

“New season, new sponsors, whooping cash prizes to be won. Don’t miss any of the episodes.”

Airopay, the new sponsors of Who Wants To Be A Millionaire, is a global international payments operator which “offers a secure, fast and inexpensive way to send and receive money via bank accounts and mobile wallets”.

In a message posted on social media, Ultimia Studios welcomed Airopay on board, saying: “We look forward to a great partnership with your team. #Signed&Sealed.”

Announcing the temporary break on June 25, Frank Edoho, the show’s host of 13 years, had said MTN “pulled out”.

“Sadly, we are going on a break cos our sponsor pulled out. But we thank @MTNNG for being with us all these years. Please thank them for us,” he had tweeted.

It is yet to be known if Edoho will continue as the host of the game show.

Who Wants to be a Millionaire began airing on Nigerian television in 2004.