Housemates in the Big Brother Naija 2018 reality show, Tobi and Cee-c have made up again.

Cee-c and Tobi, were both strategic partners right from the beginning of the show until Big Brother separated them.

They have also been caught making love in the house.

Late last week, Cee-c told fellow housemate, Angel that she would not hesitate to report Tobi to Big Brother if he (Tobi) comes close to her again.

Tobi had also complained about her to other housemates, vowing to have nothing to do with her again.

But last night, the two housemates were seen making up, with Cee-c begging Tobi to forget whatever that had happened between them.

Tobi on his own, also told Cee-c not to think he’s running from her because he had sex with her.

According to him, “I lost trust in you. Really I was scared judging from what Angel told me.

“When you began to tell people you’re taking me to Big Brother. See, you took it to this height.

“Anyway, I don’t want you to think maybe because of what we’ve had that I’m now running away from you.”

Cee also apologised saying, “You misunderstood the whole thing. Everyone in the house knows what I feel for you. Right now I feel betrayed.

“I’m sorry for whatever you think I might have done. But we can’t continue like this.

“Even if were not together, we can still talk to each other.”