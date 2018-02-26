Tobi Bakre has emerged the new Head of House on the ongoing Big Brother Naija ‘Double Wahala’, winning the title for the third time.

The housemate beat fellow contenders Miracle, Anto and Cee-C to win the title.

In addition to his win, Tobi also gets to enjoy the luxury room with his strategic partner, Alex.

Tobi won the title in the first and second week while he was still paired with Cee-C.

However, there were no evictions during his previous reign, so he did not get to use his power, which allows him to save a nominated pair and replace with another.

During his previous tenures as the HoH, the housemates lost their wager.

Tobi had come under fire for his relationship with former strategic partner Cee-C.

Cee-C’s hold on Tobi triggered negative reactions from viewers who called for prayers to free him form Cee-C’s alleged manipulation.

The hastag #PrayforTobi became the trending topic on various social media.

It seems viewers prayers’ were answered when `Biggie’, changed the pair during the reshuffling in the house, leaving Cee-C to be paired with Lolu while Tobi was paired with Alex.

Tobi’s win comes after Miracle’s successful reign as the Head of House.

This season tagged ‘Double Wahala’, housemates are competing for prizes worth 45 million naira.