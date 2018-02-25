Big Brother Naija housemate, Cee-c has told Alex to forget all the guys in the house because ‘they are time wasters’.

Cee-c said the guys had nothing to offer.

She said this on Saturday night while consoling Alex who was crying over her strategic partner, Leo, who had accused her of being too free with other guys.

Cee-e, who has always been in the news for a relationship with Tobi, told Alex to forget about Leo for now.

She told her to give him space, adding that he will come begging.

She said, “Babe, this is not what you are supposed to be doing (crying). No one knows what you are thinking.

“Shot Leo off for now. Give him space and let him look for you. I know you like him so much.

“These guys in this house are ‘time wasters’. They don’t have anyone to offer. They may not marry you. But preparing you for other men outside.”