Former Big Brother Naija 2018 housemate, Khloe, has opened up on her relationship with fellow housemate, Leo.

Khloe, while in the house, made her strategic partner, K-brule jealous as she had a close relationship with Leo.

She was also quoted as saying that if she is to date anyone this year, it would be Leo, even if he has a girlfriend she will break his relationship.

Recall, Khloe , was disqualified along side her partner K-brule for breaking the house rules.

However, in an Interview with Pulse, Khloe said what she shared with Leo was not a relationship.

She said ”It was never a relationship, obviously. I can’t be with him during the day and still sleep with K.Brule [her paired partner] on the same bed. “It’s obvious that it’s not a relationship and I’m sure that he (Leo) is smart enough to know that it’s not a relationship.” When asked on her next move in her career, Khloe said she intends to continue her fashion line, Koko by Khloe.

She also said she plans to explore other business opportunities.