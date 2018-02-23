Big Brother housemate, Tobi Bakare, on Friday revealed how he contracted a sexually transmitted disease, gonorrhoea, at 17.

Tobi opened up on his sexual experience while presenting a topic on ‘the practice safe sex using condom.’

According to him, he was sexually active at the age of 12; and after a while, he stopped having safe sex as he assumed he was clean.

However, during his second year in university, one of his sexual partners called him and told him he needed to run a test as he had infected her.

He said after he ran a test, he found out he had gonorrhoea.

Tobi said, “I was ashamed to let my family doctor know and so I resorted to quack doctors, which worsened my situation. I eventually opened up to my family doctor and I got proper treatment for months. Since then, I always ensured to use protection during sex.”

Meanwhile, housemates who were on Monday re-paired, have been given new names for the second eviction show.

The new unique names is as a result of pairing system adopted by organisers of the programme to determine eviction.

The unique names for the new pairs are Tobi / Alex – Tolex ,Teddy A / Nina – Tena, Bambam / Rico – Bamco, and Ifu Ennada / Leo- Lifu.

Others are Miracle / Anto – Mito, Ahneeka / Angel – Gelah, and Cee-c / Lolu – Ceelo.

During the live show on Sunday, the anchor, Ebuka Obi-Uchendu, promised viewers that there will be a twist in the game.