Big brother housemate Tobi has spoken on his rift with partner, Cee-C.

Both housemates were on Monday involved in an argument after Tobi said Cee-c doesn’t let him be himself and curtails him from interacting with other housemates

Tobi speaking with Alex after his argument with Cee-c complained that she is too stressful.

“Its stressful for me,; I’m doing my best and then its obvious that she does not appreciate it.

“It is difficult, I like her but I cant be doing this,” he told Alex.