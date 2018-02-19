Princess and Bitto, Vandora and Dee One have become the first four housemates to be evicted from the Big Brother Naija reality show.

Big Brother had paired the housemates in strategic partnerships for the duration of their stay in the house, which meant that two people will suffer the consequences of the actions of one person and vice versa.

Dee One received his first warning strike over his insensitive jokes. This, by extension, affected Vandora who is his partner.

Princess and Bitto were also sent packing from the third season of the reality show tagged ‘Double Wahala’.

Apart from the first set of evicted housemates, Khloe and Kbrule were also disqualified from the show on Sunday night.

Both were disqualified after they had received three warning strikes.

Khloe got her second warning strike for using “strong abusive curse words”. This affected Kbrule, who is her strategic partner.

The housemates were extremely emotional and tearful as they were told to leave the house.

The remaining housemates are competing for N45 million on this season’s BBNaija.