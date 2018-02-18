Lmao!



Ok, I think Miracle was humping, no penetration, cause Nina was so calm & unresponsive.



Unless he's so small and/or she's so wide 😂



Either way, let's leave the "adults" alone! #BBNaija pic.twitter.com/PvavztINuS — ♔ King Absolute ♔ (@KingAbsolute_) February 18, 2018

Viewers of the Big Brother Naija has lambasted housemates Miracle and Nina for having sex in the house.

Nina, who had a week ago promised viewers that she would make love to Miracle in the house fulfilled her promise last night.

The pair, after Saturday night party were caught having sex under the duvet.

This action has stirred divergent reactions on social media. Some viewers questioned her morals while others called on other Nigerians to enjoy the show and stop condemning housemates’ acts.

Here are some comments…

Yemmie :’ Its not a matter of whether its true love or not. But her reputation is at stake. You should be worried for her considering Nigeria societal discourse on such.

Mubarak Oladipo : you can’t have sex on a live tv watched by God knows d number of pple at d same time and still believe u can code it. It’s pure BULL SHIT. Whether the show is rated or not, such act leaves an impression on those involved and sadly more for d female even if it’s her first.

Eyelomi : Someone’s future wife just got fucked twice in one night on International TV and Africa watched. Atleast I know the people they’ll use for the next CONDOM advert.

Abayomi: I thought Nina said she have a bf outside d house… How will d bf after seeing what she and miracle did ds morning?

Black Dayo: Were you guys not expecting Nina & Miracle to have sex ? Why are people excited or trying to shame Nina ?. It’s 2 people having sex . Body no be firewood.

Anita: Two consenting adults having sex, the girl is a hoe but the boy is sharp, you people are all moving mad, common enjoy the game.