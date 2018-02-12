During the chat, Ifu Ennada stunned housemates when she said she had never had sexual intercourse.
She said “I have never had a sexual intercourse. I’ve never had a penis inside of me.”
However, the housemates, who seem not to understand her statement asked her to repeat herself. This time she said I have never had sexual intercourse with a man.
This stirred up reactions online as most viewers said it was just “a matter of time before we know the truth.”
