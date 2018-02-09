Big brother housemates, Cynthia Nwadiora, AKA Cee-C, has said she can make N45 million in a week.

Cee-C , in a conversation with fellow housemate, BamBam, boasted that the grand prize N45m is not important to her as she can make such amount in a week.

She said what she becomes at the end of the reality show is more important than the prize.

Cee-C said, ”The money is not important to me, it is who I become after the show.”

”If today, tomorrow I leave this place and I do not walk away with the N45m I know I will make more than the money.

”I mean what is N45m, I swear to God I can make that money in a week if I want to.”

Recall that that Ex housemate, T-boss had last year come under intense criticisms by followers of the programme for saying if she wins she will spend the N25m in a week

