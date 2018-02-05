Anto is a grown woman. She's smashed a lot of guys! #BBnaija pic.twitter.com/G5Aca9eMh6 — Eric Okafor (@KneWKeeD) February 5, 2018

Big Brother Naija 2018 housemate, Anto has revealed a ‘dirty’ side of her, saying she has had sex with uncountable men.

She disclosed this when Kbrule asked her about her kiss with Lolu.

Recall that Anto, Lolu shared a romantic kiss on Saturday night after their Saturday night party.

Anto has, however, said the kiss means nothing as she has had sex with many guys without attaching emotions.

“I’m a grown ass woman, I’ve fucked a lot of niggas’

“No one should take this personal, everyone is having good time, it’s all a game.

“The same way I kissed him, I have kissed others,” Anto said.