The third season of reality TV series, Big Brother Naija, was launched on Sunday with 20 contestants also known as “housemates”.

This year’s edition, which is tagged: “Double wahala,” stars Vandora, Teddy A, K Bruce, Nina, Miracle, Alex, Princess, DeeOne and Ahneeka.

Other housemates are Rico Swavey, Bito, BamBam, Leo, Khloe, Angel and Ifu-Ennada, Anto, Tobi Bakare, Cee-C and Lolu.

The show is running for a second consecutive year as it had previously suffered a 10-year hiatus after holding its first edition in 2006.

Popular artists, Mayorkun and Kiss Daniel, performed live during the launch.

Ebuka Obi-Uchendu, who returned to host the show for the second time, introduced the housemates in groups of four.

This year’s contestants are a cross section of musicians, comedians and entrepreneurs.

The housemates were given their first task of finding bed spaces as those available were limited.

The number of contestants is an increase from last year’s 12 housemates, which saw Efe Ejeba emerge winner, taking home the N25 million cash prize and an SUV.

A reunion show featuring some of the previous housemates had been aired for one week before Sunday’s launch.

Every Sunday on the show, viewers are expected to witness an eviction of a housemate.

The winner of the 78-day contest will be given N45 million cash prize and a brand new SUV.

Big Brother Naija, which was introduced in 2006, is a special Nigerian version of the continental show, Big Brother Africa.