A new edition of the highly anticipated Nigerian television reality show, Big Brother Naija, will hit screens tomorrow by 7p.m.

As with last year, this year’s host is television personality, Ebuka Obi-Uchendu. The first episode of the 2018 edition will debut with a special two-hour programme.

Prior to its unveiling, fans were treated to an exciting special reunion teaser which saw contestants of the second edition coming together once again.

This year, the competition for the star prize among contestants will be as fierce as never before, as the eventual winner will walk away with a Sport Utility Vehicle (SUV), and an increased cash prize of N45 million.

Recall that in the last edition of the show, Efe went home with a cheque of N25 million defeating 11 other contestants namely Bisola, Coco Ice, Bally, Gifty, Kemen, Marvis, Miyonse, Thin Tall Tony, Soma, Tokunbo, Uriel. This time, the winnings is N25 million richer and naturally the competition will only be fiercer.

Speaking on the return of the show which is expected to unveil new excitements Regional Director, M-Net West Africa, Wangi Mba-Uzoukwu says, “Around the globe, the Big Brother format remains one of the most popular genres of entertainment and this is also the case in Nigeria. The edition of Big Brother Nigeria was one of the most successful reality shows not just in Nigeria, but around the continent with a record number of votes and many of the housemates going on to pursue careers in entertainment.

“We are delighted to have the show return for a third edition and cannot wait for our audiences to once again tune in to experience all of the exciting entertainment that the show is sure to provide.”