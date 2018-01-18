Big Brother Naija is set to reunite all the housemates of season 2 in a show anchored by Ebuka Obi-Uchendu.

It will be the first time all the housemates of the reality show will be reunited under one roof.

Obi-Uchendu, who hosts the show known by fans as BBNaija, made the announcement on Wednesday.

The likes of season 2 winner Efe Ejeba, Bisola Aiyeola, Tokunbo Idowu (TBoss), Thin Tall Tony, Bally, Debie-Rise, Bassey, Marvis, Gifty, and Kemen will be present for the reunion show.

John Ogah and Ese Eriata, BBNaija fake housemates, may also be in attendance.

“For the first time ever in Big Brother history here, we’re bringing back the housemates (from #BBNaija #SeeGobe) for a reunion show,” said Obi-Uchendu.

“Find out what your favourite ex-housemates from last season think about their time on the show, how they feel about each other today and their plans for the future.

“They’ll be seating here with me every night at 9:30pm (West African time) from Saturday, January 20th to Saturday, January 27th on DStv channel 198 and GOtv channel 29.

“Trust me, even I wasn’t ready for the fire they brought.”

The third season of Big Brother Naija will start at the end of January.

Ejeba, a rapper, earned N25 million for winning season 2.