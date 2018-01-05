- Advertisement -

Winner of the 2018 edition of the Big Brother Naija will go home with N45m.

The third season of the reality show will start on Sunday, January 28.

According to a report, it will premiere with a special two-hour episode on DStv channel 198 and GOtv channel 29.

“Ebuka Obi-Uchendu was in December announced as the host of the new season, returning for a second time. The previous edition, which saw Efe Ejemba emerging as the star prize winner, was one of the most successful reality shows not just in Nigeria, but around the continent with a record number of votes.

“This third season is set to set to hit an all-new record as the winner of the edition, again sponsored by online store Payporte, will walk away with N45 million in prize money,” the online report adds.