Some FCT residents have expressed divergent views following the recent announcement by M-Net West Africa of its commencement of the third season of its popular reality television show, Big Brother Naija (BBNaija).

BBNaija returns to TV screens on Jan. 28 after the final auditioning of the next batch of 12 Housemates, according to the BBNaija’s official page.

The residents who spoke with News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Thursday in Abuja expressed their expectations and reservations on the show.

Mr Anthony Ada-Abraham, Entertainment and Tourism Editor of Leadership Newspapers said, “many did not expect that the last edition which saw Efe from the hood clinching the ultimate price would be thrilling.

“This year, a movie producer friend of mine is also going for the show and I think it would be great to see him doing what he knows best.

“He is a great guy and I know if he gets into the house, he will surely win.

“However, I expect a lot of thrills, frills and scandals,’’ Ada-Abraham said.

An upcoming musical artist, John Anzaku popularly known as `Jay Nelly’ said the show is an important platform for the development of youths and the entertainment industry.

He stressed that some of the previous participants and winners of the show were currently doing well in the Nigerian entertainment industry.

“Efe the 2017 winner was not known before the show, but after the show he has develop in his music career to the next level and doing well.

“Look at Miyonse, even when he was evicted after some weeks in the house, he still got cooking endorsement deals and a television show.

“More so, see Bisola, Debe-Rise, Tboss, Kemen and the others, they are all doing well today because they participated in the 2017 edition of the show,’’ Anzaku said.

Miss Maria Kigbu, a student of the Nasarawa State University who could not contained her excitement said: `I am so happy that the show is coming up later this month. In fact I can’t wait to start watching it.

“Last year was interesting. I believe this year will be better. I am so happy. I can’t wait to see the contestants and intrigues in the house,’’ Kigbu said.

Meanwhile, Mrs Pepertua Obi, a civil servant and mother of four boys said that the show does not have any meaningful impact in the lives of the teeming youths in the country.

“When you say the show is a platform for the youth to showcase their talents, so after that what next?

“Some of them do not have any source of livelihood but they will be looking for money to recharge their phones and buy data to vote for their favourite housemates.

“Instead of this so called BBNaija show, they should channel the resources into talent hunt where youths will bring out the best talents in them to positively change the world,’’ Obi said.

BB Naija is a reality TV show where 12 contestants live in an isolated house and compete for a huge prize at the end of the show. Each participant avoids being evicted by viewers through votes.

The first season of the show was aired on DSTV from March 5 to June 4, 2006.

Its voting results are usually verified by the auditing company of Alexander-Forbes.

MultiChoice Nigeria, the leading Pay TV operator in the country, which announced the return of Africa’s biggest reality television show, said it will be sponsored by Payporte, Nigeria’s leading online store.

It said the return of the show is coming as a result of the success of the second edition where aspiring hip-hop artiste Efe Ejeba, won N25 million prize money and an SUV after almost three months of drama, intrigue, betrayal and entertainment in the Big Brother house.

Speaking on BBNaija return, the regional director, M-Net West Africa, Wangi Mba-Uzoukwu, said: “Around the globe, the Big Brother format remains one of the most popular genres of entertainment and this is also the case in Nigeria.

She said that the edition of BBNaija was one of the most successful reality shows not just in Nigeria, but around the continent with a record number of votes and many of the housemates going on to pursue careers in entertainment.

“We are delighted to have the show return for a third edition and cannot wait for our audiences to once again tune in to experience all of the exciting entertainment that the show is sure to provide,” Mba-Uzoukwu said.