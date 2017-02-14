Glo’s Professor Johnbull amplifies games ladies play during Valentine

Advertisement

Glo-sponsored TV situation comedy, Professor Johnbull, enters its third season this week with an artistic display of the games ladies play during Valentine, just as the erudite scholar charges all and sundry to exhibit uncommon love to underscore St Valentine’s Day celebration.

The episode titled: “Be My Val,” is full of exhilarating moments for its teeming viewers across the world.

The sponsor, Globacom, in a press statement, said the edition is focusing on an event that has global relevance.

According to the company: “The episode as well as the new season of the sitcom would as usual blend comedy with satire to highlight critical moral messages that would help in reshaping people’s attitude.

“We have no doubt that the teeming fans of Professor Johnbull will find season 3 as exciting as ever. We are confident that each episode in this new season, like the episodes in the first two seasons, will thrill viewers superbly. We carefully selected the topics to be treated in this new season to continuously reflect our day to day living as a people. Be My Val, the first episode of the season is a clear testimony to this.”

Professor Johnbull in the episode waxes philosophical on the concept of Valentine’s day, vis-à-vis the reality about true love. Should love be celebrated only on one day in a year? Should love be mutual, sacrificial or be based on what one can gain from the other party? Why do some people seem to defraud others in the name of love? He equally raises questions about what the fortunes of the less privileged, the orphans and the abandoned ones should be on Valentine’s Day.

Exclusively sponsored by telecommunications giant, Globacom, Professor Johnbull is produced by Tchidi Chikere with Nollywood icon, Richard Mofe Damijo, and Chief Chika Okpala, aka Zebrudayah, as consultants.

This episode of the sitcom has regular stars, including Professor Johnbull (Kanayo O. Kanayo), Elizabeth (Queen Nwokoye), Churchill (Jnr. Pope Odonwodo), Caro (Mercy Johnson-Okojie), Olaniyi (Yomi Fash-Lanso), Flash (Stephen Odimgbe), Jumoke (Bidemi Kosoko), Samson (Ogus Baba) and Ufoma (Bimbo Akintola).

Professor Johnbull will be broadcast on Valentine’s Day – Tuesday, 14th February on NTA Network, NTA International on DSTV Channel 251 and NTA on StarTimes at 8.30pm.

Repeat broadcasts come up same time at the same stations on Friday.