The Nigeria Police Force (NPF) says it will partner with Purple Ribbon Entertainment to unveil ‘The Police Station’, a television series to showcase and promote its activities.

Jimoh Moshood, the force’s spokesman, made this known on Thursday at a press conference in Abuja.

Moshood said the project is part of efforts to improve the confidence of the public in the force by implementing the community policing strategic guideline.

“The force in its resolve to broaden its community policing scope is engaging the entertainment industry and partnering with the company to unveil a TV series entitled The Police Station,” he said.

He said the series will showcase the achievements of the force and counter the wrong perception of the police in the minds of the public.

He said the production is open to all Nigerians and non-Nigerians who are involved with the police.

“To be part of the project, send a one minute monologue to @one house films or @greendoveproductions and register on their website @www.1housefilms,” he said.

He said One House Films and Green Dove Productions were talents recruiting platforms.

On funding for the project, Moshood urged members of the public to be part of it, saying funding is critical to the operations of the force.

“We are doing our best in spite of the little funding to the police,” he said.

Chioma Okoye, filmmaker and official of the production company, said the partnership is aimed at protecting and boosting the image of the force.

Okoye said the series will last for 10 years.

“We decided to partner with the Nigeria Police Force to add more value to its activities. We want to create more actors and actresses in the Nollywood industry,” she said.

Some of the Nollywood actors in attendance were Bruno Iwoha, Yul Edochie, and Charles Awurum.