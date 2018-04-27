While the Big Brother Naija reality TV show lasted, Cynthia Nwadiora, better known as Cee-C, was famous for her heated altercations with fellow housemates.

She often engaged the other contestants in verbal warfare, using expletives and insults to convey her points.

Her behaviour earned her the ‘bitter Nigerian woman’ label on social media. The label was so popular that it was among the most Googled term by Nigerians in the last seven days.

Reacting to the public’s perception of her while on the show, Cee-C said she is shocked.

The first runner-up of BBNaija said she did not see herself “like that” in the house.

In an interview during a programme on Beat FM, Cee-C said she will work on her anger issues.

“I’ve been shocked about everything. The reactions. I didn’t even see myself like that in the house,” she said on Thursday.

“For me, I believe that in every opinion, there is an element of truth so I’m just taking the truth and leaving the rest out.

“People have said that I have anger issues. Anger is an emotion. I get angry, everybody gets angry.

“Watching myself, that wasn’t cool. If that’s what it’s going to take for me to be a better person, why not.”

Nina, Alex, Tobi, Miracle and Cee-C are the five finalists of the third edition of BBNaija.