Big Brother Naija finalists arrived Nigeria Monday night, with controversial first runner up Cynthia Nwadioha, popularly known as Cee-C, receiving a dummy cheque of N2 million from her fans.

“Team Cee-C”, as her fans called themselves, proved that they are indeed lovers of the ‘drama queen’, and they remain loyal no matter the odds.

Cee-C had the second highest votes in the Big Brother Naija games but she did not go home with any monetary reward.

Unlike other finalists, and some housemates, she did not win any of the sponsored tasks that could have earned her money gifts while she was in the house.

However, to make sure that their favourite housemate did not go home empty handed, the fans declared her their ‘BBNaija 2018 Winner’ and rewarded her with a N2 million cheque.

They dotted Cee-C amid jubilations, took photographs and handed her the sum which was rallied for her by her fans, before she met with her father.

The five finalists of the reality show — Miracle, Tobi, Nina, Cee-C and Alex, arrived at the Murtala Mohammed International Airport amid glitz and glamour, as fans defied the night and came out in large numbers to wait for them.

They could barely get themselves away from the crowd, elated to see them.

However, winner of the show, Miracle, was quickly ‘smuggled’ away in a waiting SUV car from the crowd.

Big Brother Naija 2018, also known as Big Brother Naija: Double Wahala, was the third season of the Nigerian scripted version of the reality show Big Brother.

It was launched on Jan. 28, 2018 on DStv channel 198, with 20 housemates from different parts of the country, while ex-housemate, Ebuka Obi-Uchendu from season one anchored.

The third season ended on April 22, 2018, having run for 12 weeks (85 days), as housemate Miracle, a pilot, won the star prize and went away with N45 million.