Gov. Rochas Okorocha of Imo has described Miracle Igbokwe, winner of Big Brother Naija Double Wahala edition, as a good ambassador of the state.

Miracle was on Sunday announced winner of Nigeria’s biggest reality TV show.

He emerged the overall best with over 38 per cent of the 30 million votes cast in the grande finale.

Okorocha said that state would celebrate him for representing it well.

He also commended the organisers of the programme for initiating a good a youth-oriented programme.

Miracle’s total prize included N25 million cash, a Sub-Urban Vehicle (SUV) worth N12 million and a trip for two valued N4.7 million, Television and other electronic items worth N3.3 million.

BBNaija, which is hosted in South Africa, started on Jan. 28, with 20 housemates who were gradually evicted with only five housemates going into the final.

Miracle beat Cee-c, Tobi, Alex and Nina to clinch the prize.