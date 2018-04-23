Housemates of the just concluded 2018 Big Brother Naija(BBNaija) have congratulated Miracle Igbokwe for living up to his name and winning the TV reality show star prize of N25 million.

They told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Lagos late Sunday after the show that Miracle deserved to win and wished him well in his future endeavours.

Bitto, one of the housemates said that Miracle deserved to win because of his unique personality and the leadership he possessed and displayed among other housemates.

He wished him success and believed that he would judiciously use the money and fame to bring positive change on the society.

Similarly, Ahneeka, another housemate, told NAN that Miracle was a gentleman and that it was not a surprise that he emerged the winner of the reality show.

She congratulated BBNaija for creating a platform that would help youths showcase their different talents that could catapult them to success in the society.

In his reaction, K. Brule said that the show had helped him to learn more about emotional intelligence while in the house.

He said he would put those things learnt to his advantage in advancing his goal in life.

The up-and-coming songwriter and artiste said, ”I celebrate Miracle and congratulate him for winning the grand prize.”

Rico Stacey also said that BBNaija had given him a chance to project his talent as a singer to the world thereby creating the opportunity to meet with big shots in the music industry.

Rico said that he was happy for Miracle’s win and wished him success in future.

Lolu lauded the organisers of BBNaija for creating a platform where youths could discover their true nature, improve on their weaknesses and showcase their talents to the society at large.

A 2017 BBNaija participant, Uriel, told NAN that she was impressed with the way and manner the participants conducted themselves while in the house.

“I wish them success in future, “she said.

NAN reports that Miracle Igbokwe emerged winner of the Big Brother Naija reality show after scoring 38.1 percent cent, being the highest votes from the fans.

The pilot and model contested along other housemates for the grand prize of N25million and a brand new car.

NAN reports that the event lasted 85 days.

He also emerged the winner of the Pepsi refresh the mix challenge and payporte games, being the housemate with the shortes time of 53 minutes, 30 seconds on the scoreboard

Miracle as the winner of two other challenges, received another N2 million.

Meanwhile, controversial Cee-C came second while Tobi Bakare was third, Alex came fourth place and Nina, fifth.

NAN reports that more than 1000 viewers were at the Podium Events Centre, Lekki.

It was prepared by Multichioce for all the former housemates and fans to watch the grand finale of the 2018 BBNaija TV reality show.