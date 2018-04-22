170 million people voted this season at the just concluded BBNaija Double Wahala reality TV show, organisers said .

Host of the TV reality show, Ebuka Obi-Uchendu, said this on Sunday.

He said also that 30 million people voted in the final that saw Miracle Igbokwe clinching the prize money of N25m cash, a brand new SUV worth N12m, a trip for two valued at N4.7m, and household gadgets worth N3.3m.

He also won the Arena Games contest and got N1m.

Miracle defeated other four finalists, including Tobi Bakre (Tobi), Asogwa Alexandra Amuche Sandra (Alex), Miracle Ikechukwu Igbokwe (Miracle), Chinonso Nina (Nina) and Cynthia Nwadiora (Cee-C).

NAN reports that the show began on January 28 with 20 contestants.