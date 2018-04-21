The finale of Big Brother Naija will witness performances by Davido and Tekno, the organisers have announced.

The winner of the reality show will be crowned on Sunday following the final live eviction show.

Joining Davido and Tekno on stage will be ‘Legbegbe’ star Mr Real and Chocolate City artiste Dice Ailes.

Iconic dancer Kafayat Shafau-Ameh is expected to provide dance entertainment alongside her crew.

“For a good 11 weeks, the BBNaija stage’s trails have been set alight by the best of Africa’s musical acts and for the crowning of the ultimate ‘brother’, super heavyweights Davido, Tekno, Mr Real, Dice Ailes and dance queen Kaffy will be the governors of entertainment, executing melodic decrees in ways only they know how on different stages throughout the Liveshow,” the organisers said.

Davido is expected to perform hit songs such as ‘FIA’, ‘If’ and ‘Fall’ while Tekno will perform ‘GO’, ‘Yawa’, and ‘Your Luv’.

After 11 weeks of heated drama, romance and betrayal, Tobi, Miracle, Nina, Cee-C and Alex are the five Big Brother Naija finalists.

The winner of the reality show will take home N45 million.