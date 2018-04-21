The team promoting Alex, one of the five housemates shortlisted for the grand finale of the Big Brother Nigeria (BBNaija) show slated for Sunday, April 22, have continued to intensify campaigns for votes from her fans.

News Agency of Nigeria report that: Tobi, Alex, Cee-c, Nina and Miracle will be slugging it out for the coveted position courtesy of votes from viewers and fans.

Okechukwu Tobe, the leader of the team promoting Alexandra Asogwa, popularly called Alex, among the housemates disclosed this to NAN.

Tobe said that his team had intensified its campaign because they were positive that Alex would possibly emerge the winner.

He said that Alex had always been a realistic achiever.

He said the team had toured Enugu, Anambra, Delta, Imo and Kaduna States, to boost the awareness of the fans of Alex.

He said that the team told Alex fans that she was the most realistic person in the house; a motive behind the reality show.

“Her antecedents throughout her stay in the house were admired by viewers; she touched a number of lives by her creativity and friendly lifestyles,” Tobe told NAN.

He said that Alex emerged the head of the house after two sets of game of chance.

“The housemates were paired and instructed to burst balloons while they were blind folded.

“ At the end of the game, Nina, Cee-c, Lolu, Miracle, Tobi and Alex qualified for the final game.

“For the final game, the housemates were blind folded and told to pick “BBnaira” in a boot and Alex had the highest figure , which qualified her to become the head of house,” he told newsmen.

Newsmen report that the third season of the TV reality show series, Big Brother Nigeria, was launched on Jan. 28, with 20 contestants also known as “housemates”.

This year’s edition, which was tagged “double wahala” had in the house: Vandora, Teddy A, K Bruce, Nina, Miracle, Alex, Princess, Dee One and Ahneeka.

Other housemates are: Rico Swavey, Bito, BamBam, Leo, Khloe, Angel and Ifu-Ennada, Anto, Tobi Bakare, Cee-c and Lolu.

This year’s contestants were made up of a cross section of musicians, comedians and entrepreneurs.

The contestants increased to 12 in 2018 from eight housemates in 2017 which had Efe Ejeba as its overall winner then.

She went home with a N25 million cash prize and an SUV car.

The winner of this year’s series would receive N45 million cash prize and a brand new SUV car.

Big Brother Naija, which was introduced in 2006, is the Nigerian version of the continental reality show, “Big Brother Africa”.