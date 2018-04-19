Miracle and Alex, two of the five remaining contestants in the Big Brother Naija reality show have won N1 million and Close-Up products worth 50 thousand naira in the Close-Up toothpaste task.

On Wednesday, Big Brother asked the housemates to create groups, prepare and make presentations on the task in the groups.

The narration titled, “The Teeth Drama”, should highlight the benefits of the Close-Up toothpaste. Each Housemate was to participate in two of the presentations and four jingles.

Interestingly, Big Brother was impressed with Alex and Miracle’s group and pronounced then winners of the contest.

This is the third win for Miracle in the ‘Double Wahala’ house.