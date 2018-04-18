Cee C’s reign as Head of House in the Big Brother Naija 2018 show came to an abrupt end on Wednesday as she was dethroned and replaced with Alex.

Biggie gave the remaining housemates a new brief, which was read out by Cee C in her position as HoH.

In the brief, Biggie asked them to form new groups and ended it with a mandate for them to choose a new Head of House. They had only one minute to do so.

Alex has emerged the new Head of House.