“Tobi is a f*ck boy who has nothing to offer a grown woman like me” — CeeC#BBNaija pic.twitter.com/ONeAOAmSWd— #BBNAIJA 2018 (@LailaIjeoma) April 18, 2018
Big Brother Naija 2018 housemate, Cee-c, has said Tobi has nothing to offer her as a man.
According to her ‘Tobi is a ‘fuck boy’ and had nothing to offer a grown up woman like her
Cee-c told Alex “I have never discussed anything about Tobi with anyone ever since.
“Why do you make Tobi look like a thing in this house.
“Tobi to me is just a fuck boy that does not have anything to offer a grown up woman like me.
“I can say this to his face, I don’t care.”
Both housemates, Tobi and Cee-c who were earlier romantic partners, seem to have developed hatred for each other in some weeks.
