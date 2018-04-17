Overruling the housemates’ choice of head of house, Nina, Big Brother has made Cee C, the new head of house.

In a shocking move, Biggie scolded the housemates for flaunting his directive to choose the housemate, who has been head of house the least number of times. In this case, it was Cee C , who has never won the head of house challenge.

The housemates selected Nina due to their frosty relationship with Cee C.

Cee-C has since accepted the title of the head of house.

Only five housemates are left in the Big Brother House, with one expected to win the grand prize of 45 million naira on Sunday, 22nd April, 2018.

Meanwhile, the fans of the housemates are campaigning for them vigorously on social media.