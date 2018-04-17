Ex-Big Brother Housemates, Lolu and Anto expressed their desire to make it the finals after being kicked out of the game yesterday.

During the Live Eviction Show, Lolu and Anto told Ebuka that they were really upset and hoped to win the game.

Anto said: “I am upset, I really wanted to make it to the finals, and I have been evaluating possibilities.”

Lolu who was glued to her side readily agreed as he had earlier voiced his desire to win even though he felt odd, immediately Anto and Khloe were evicted for the second time.

“Something felt odd about the eviction when I went back into the lounge. My heart sank a bit as I considered the possibilities of not being entirely saved.” Lolu added.

Amongst the three, Lolu clinched the highest number of votes amassing 22.23% over Anto’s 3.67% and Khloe’s 1.89%, losing the battle against strongholds, Cee-C 27.88% and Miracle’s 44.33%.

He also used the opportunity to declare his love for Anto after clearing up the love triangle drawn up between Dodo, his love interest outside the house.

He said: “I don’t know if I have a girlfriend and if I honestly do, it will be Anto.”

Making Anto gush on hearing that tit-bit.