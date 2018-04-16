As Big Brother Naija 2018 nears its conclusion, Cee-C, the most controversial contestant on the show this season, is starting to feel an emotional vacuum.

After the eviction of Khloe, Anto and Lolu on Sunday, there are five housemates left on the show; Miracle, Nina, Cee-C, Tobi and Alex.

Miracle and Nina are an item while Tobi and Alex are close friends.

Together, the four of them are chatting buddies, leaving Cee-C alone, without a friend, companion or confidante for the home stretch of the show.

The reality show star whose real name is Cynthia Nwadiora is starting to feel the effect of being ‘left alone’.

On Monday, while the other housemates were cozying up in pairs, she was on her own — doing laundry and fighting back tears.

For a few seconds, Cee-C pressed a cloth to her face to muffle her tears.

Earlier, she had prayed for strength to get through the “tough week”.

She had said: “It’s going to be a very tough week. Staying strong, trying to complete what I started. I need all the strength that I can get for this week. See who’s playing a victim. What a life?

Meanwhile, Nina has been chosen as the final head of the house. The selection was done through a vote by the housemates.

Nina was chosen by Tobi and Alex, while Miracle and Nina picked Cee-C.

However, Tobi and Alex objected Cee-C’s selection, saying she was impatient and troublesome.

The five remaining housemates are on course to win the N45m grand prize on Sunday.