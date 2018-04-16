Cee’C’s elder sister, Vanessa, has explained why the BBNaija housemate did not have a family member to encourage her as she makes it to the final stage of the reality TV show.

Big Brother Naija on Sunday, after the triple eviction show, surprised the five finalists competing for the cash price — Alex, Tobi, Miracle, Nina and Cee-C — with messages from their families encouraging them for making it to the final stage.

Unlike other housemates whose families were on hand to wish their own well, Cee-C’s family only sent a representative — her dad’s Personal Assistant, Dana, who sent her a message on behalf of the family.

This generated a lot of controversies on the social media, as viewers slammed Cee-C’s family for not making her message special.

Many critics accused her family of distancing themselves from her.

Following the bashing from viewers, Cee-C’s elder sister, Vanessa, took to her Instagram page, @ceec_official, to explain why they didn’t send a message directly to her.

“I know some of us would have preferred I did the video. Trust me, I really wanted to. I needed to tell her a whole lot, especially the love from you all.

“Well, when we were contacted, they requested a selfie video from anybody apart from the family. It was really a short notice.

“Dana is a family friend. She was actually part of my bridal train and we all know Cee-C has a bad sight. Don’t let no one distract you with non-issues. We are totally and fully behind Cee-C.

“That said let’s keep voting; we will meet in Lagos next week,” she wrote on Cee-C’s Instagram page.