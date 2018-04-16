The remaining Big Brother housemates have unanimously chosen Nina as the new head of House for the final week.

Unlike going into the arena and playing a game of chance that eventually crowns a House head, Big Brother asked the housemates to choose from either a housemate who’s had the least opportunity or the one who has the most experience in heading the House.

Cee-C, who has never had the opportunity to be head of house, missed out on the opportunity when they decided to vote on it.

Even though Miracle had put Cee-C’s name up, trying to be fair towards everyone, Alex disputed it and suggested it be put to a vote.

Alex said she was against Cee-C because she (Alex) didn’t want drama in the House. Cee-C didn’t contest it.

However, the decision came and Nina graciously accepted the title; and life in the House went back to how it was, where Alex and Tobi were lying down in the upstairs executive suite while Nina and Miracle occupy the other beds downstairs.

Cee-C, on the other hand, went her separate way.