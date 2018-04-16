Miracle, has won again, emerged winner of the BigBrotherNaija (Double Wahala) final wager challenge.

The lucky BBNaija housemate, had earlier emerged winner of the season’s Payporte arena games challenge with a prize of N1 million.

He also won the Pepsi Challenge carting away the sum of 1 million naira.

Miracle was again lucky to have won of N200,000 wager allowance after picking the box tagged number two.

Miracle won the cash in a contest with seven other housemates.

They were all instructed by Big Brother to pick a box each labelled 1- 10.

BigBrother, who presented the wager challenge as the simplest of the season, presented housemates with 10 suitcases with gift items in each of the boxes.

BigBrother said one of the suitcases contained a cash reward and instructed housemates not to pick the suitcase containing the cash reward.

He said if any of the housemates picked the suitcase containing the cash reward the housemate wins the cash reward but the house loses the wager.

Housemates were given two minutes to pick and open a box of their choice using the pin code 777.

Miracle picked the box labelled number 2.

Housemates lost the wager for the week while miracle got the N200,000 which was meant to be used as the house final week shopping allowance.

Miracle earlier wins fetched him a year supply of Pepsi products and an all-expense paid trip to Dubai for winning the Pepsi ‘Refresh The Mix’ challenge.

The housemates were tasked with solving a puzzle which involved making up the missing pieces that will reveal the faces of different Pepsi Dj ambassadors.

Two time Head of House Miracle was the first to unravel the puzzle, revealing the picture of DJ Exclusive, one of the four Pepsi DJ Ambassadors.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that Pepsi ambassadors, Dj Spinall and Dj Obi were in the BBNaija house to reveal to miracle his rewards for winning the Pepsi Challenge.

Miracle will travel with Pepsi DJ Ambassadors, DJ Cuppy, DJ Exclusive, DJ Spinall and DJ Obi to the One Africa music festival in June, 2018.

Miracle holds the record for most wins in the Payporte arena games with three wins, therefore guaranteeing him another N1 million at the end of the current edition of the reality TV show.