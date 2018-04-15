Three housemates — Lolu, Khloe and Anto — were on Sunday evicted from the Big Brother Naija reality TV show.

Miracle and Cee-C were the two of five nominated housemates who survived eviction night.

Anto and Khloe were in March voted back into the house by the #BBBringBack campaign after being evicted from the show.

Before the eviction, Lolu had talked about feeling uneasy and unusually nervous.

Tobi, Miracle, Nina, Cee-C and Alex are now the five Big Brother Naija finalists of 2018.

Meanwhile, Miracle has won a N1 million a year supply of Pepsi products and an all-expense paid trip to Dubai for winning the Pepsi ‘Refresh The Mix’ challenge.

The housemates were tasked with solving a puzzle which involved making up the missing pieces that will reveal the faces of different Pepsi Dj ambassadors.

Miracle was the first to unravel the puzzle, revealing the picture of DJ Xclusive, one of the four Pepsi DJ ambassadors.

He will travel with Pepsi DJ ambassadors, DJ Cuppy, DJ Xclusive, DJ Spinall and DJ Obi to the One Africa Music Festival in June.