There was so much excitement in the house today as Big Brother decided to surprise housemates with two celebrity guests, DJ Spinall and DJ Obi.

The ecstatic housemates didn’t hesitate to ask questions about the disc-jockey profession and also treated their visitors to cool dance steps.

In between their moments on the dance floor, DJ Obi and Spinall took time to explain the dynamics of disc jockeying.

The DJ’s didn’t come empty handed, they also brought gifts for the whole housemates, and also help some of the housemates solve their Pepsi challenge.

Big brother had given housemates a task, to arrange a puzzle, that is after looking for a particular special Pepsi bottle in the house, there are four bottles and only housemates that can find the bottle will participate in the puzzle.

The qualifiers were Cee-C, Nina, Tobi, and Miracle.

At the end of the task, Miracle emerged the winner of the Pepsi task and would be rewarded with the sum of N1m, a trip to the One Africa music festival in London and also one year supply of all Pepsi products.

The other housemates weren’t left behind and also got invited to the Pepsi’s Liberation Party.