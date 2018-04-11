Francis Agoda, a comedian better known as IGoDye, says he will invest in the proposed restaurant business of Rico Swavey, who was recently evicted from Big Brother Naija.

While on the show, Swavey had disclosed his intention to become a restauranteur, and IGoDye has now assured him of financial support.

In an Instagram post on Wednesday, the comedian extolled the values of the reality television star.

He wrote: “I kindly use this medium to celebrate one of the finest gentlemen, with modest standard, who expressed a pleasant social decorum an exemplary quality, that projected the real values of a young Africa man, as a symbol of respect, dignity, cultured in domestic activities.

“You have proven that we still have more responsible youths in Nigeria, your character will change a lot of perceptions about our Nigeria men, my profound respect to you.

“Please understand that your eviction doesn’t not stop you from becoming what you desire, try and maintain this standard, soonest the sky will become your stepping stone, because you are the next stage butterfly.

“However, I overheard you mention that you will want to embark on a restaurant business, at any time you want to commence the project, please contact me, I will be glad to support with the little I can towards achieving this goal.

“Once again, sail on; inspiring many others, proving the point that it is worthy to be responsible, devoid of immoral justification that was expected from you.

“I shall continually celebrate anyone with your kind of remarkable character and humane attitude of purpose.congratulations.”

Swavey was on Sunday evicted from the reality television show.