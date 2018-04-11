Big Brother Naija 2018 housemate Nina on Tuesday night broke down in tears over her relationship Miracle.

The love between the romantic partners – Nina and Miracle seems to be fading off as they both exchanged hurtful words.

This was after Miracle complained to Nina about addressing him as her ‘Best friend’ before everyone.

Recall that Nina accused Ebuka of damaging her relationship with her two boyfriends: Miracle and Collins over questions posed at her during Sunday Live show.

However, Nina speaking to Tobi about the situation, broke in tears, saying that she regrets ever dating Miracle.

“Do you know I just realised that from the first day I came in, I have been wasting my time with someone.

“I don’t care about Miracle anymore. I hate him. Once I don’t like you, as the days go by, I look for reasons to hate you.

“I don’t want Miracle in my life, he should go to hell.

“We kissed. It was fake. It wasn’t real.

“Give me drink, let me drink and sleep. I won’t cry again.

“I want to drink so I can sleep. I swear to God, if I care about Miracle, call me whatever name you want.

“I am this emotional person, but once you hurt me and hurt me…I don’t care anymore.

“I am the one pushing the friendship and it is because I care too much. I am not interested and I don’t care anymore.”