Controversial housemate, Cynthia Nwadiora, popularly called Cee-C, has disclosed that she has “zero likeness” for the new head of House, Asogwa Alexandra, fondly called Alex.

She said this during her diary session with Big Brother. She gave reasons saying that Alex has drama and she does not understand it.

Miracle on the other hand expressed excitement seeing her win the head of house, telling Big Brother that it is an opportunity for him to take vengeance of all that she did to him, while he was the head of house,.

It should be recalled that Alex and Cee-C have always been at loggerheads, the most recent being yesterday, when Cee-C accused her (Alex) of gossiping alongside other housemates about her (Cee-C). They also had a big clash three weeks ago, where they called themselves names and rained insults on themselves.

Meanwhile, Lolu, Anto, Khloe, Miracle and Cee-C are up for the last eviction of the season, coming up on Sunday. Alex, Tobi and Nina, who are not up are through to the final day which holds on April 22, 2018.

The winner of Big Brother Naija 2018 walks home with 25 millon naira cash, a brand new SUV Jeep and other prizes worth 45 million naira.